Vidulum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $233.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Vidulum has a total market cap of $217,360.09 and approximately $233.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005692 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

