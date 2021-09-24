ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $62,458.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,236.99 or 1.00239159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00090056 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00052770 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001534 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

