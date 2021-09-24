Jarvis Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $525,174.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0537 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00122619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00159312 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.