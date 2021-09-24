Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $36.98 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,953 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $36,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $133.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

