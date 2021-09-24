Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 123,805 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,805 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $29,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 379.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,828 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6,315.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,983,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.