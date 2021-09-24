Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $43,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.