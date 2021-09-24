FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $4.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.77 billion.

NGT has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$75.69 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.96.

TSE:NGT opened at C$68.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99. Newmont has a one year low of C$68.25 and a one year high of C$90.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$78.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

