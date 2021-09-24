Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Issued By National Bank Financial

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

BIP has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 582.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,506 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,453,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 775,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

