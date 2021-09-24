Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.000-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Hibbett Sports worth $16,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

