S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in S&W Seed by 276.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

