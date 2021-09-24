Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 519 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

