Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,487 shares of company stock worth $2,681,010. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $630.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $300.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

