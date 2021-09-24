25,000 Shares in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 421,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 97,347 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,821,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,100,000. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

SPFR opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

