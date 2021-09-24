Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores Sells 31,108 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,108 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $1,612,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Christine Flores sold 13,082 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $1,013,200.90.

On Friday, June 25th, Christine Flores sold 13,082 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $1,006,136.62.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $54.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.75. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.24 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

