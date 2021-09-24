45,000 Shares in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPGS. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth $1,993,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth about $4,980,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth about $996,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPGS opened at $10.01 on Friday. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

TPG Pace Solutions Profile

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

