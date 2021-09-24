Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $486,000 Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

Shares of BSY opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion and a PE ratio of 127.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.46. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In related news, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $7,130,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 98,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $5,778,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 940,618 shares of company stock worth $57,396,918. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

