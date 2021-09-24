Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 15,387 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 185.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

