Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Certara by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,318,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 387,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

CERT opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of -112.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,163,051 shares in the company, valued at $82,745,414.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,688,418 shares of company stock worth $619,839,737 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CERT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

