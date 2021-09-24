Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $446.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $445.27 and its 200 day moving average is $426.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

