Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Trading Up 6.9%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 17,240 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 16,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Get Shawcor alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.