FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.16 and last traded at $50.05. Approximately 51,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 59,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.