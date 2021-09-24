Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the retailer on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Target has decreased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Target has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Target to earn $12.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $242.67 on Friday. Target has a twelve month low of $150.10 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Target stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Target worth $764,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

