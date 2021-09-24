Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.49 Per Share

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.47. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:SUPR opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Friday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.81. The stock has a market cap of £973.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74.
Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile
