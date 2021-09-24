Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.49 Per Share

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.47. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SUPR opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Friday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.81. The stock has a market cap of £973.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

