European Opportunities Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:JEO)

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JEO opened at GBX 843 ($11.01) on Friday. European Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 594 ($7.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The stock has a market cap of £891.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 833.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 764.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

In other news, insider Philip E. F. Best sold 38,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.07), for a total value of £298,762.50 ($390,335.12).

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

