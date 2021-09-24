Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Friedland bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $494,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,500.

About Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.