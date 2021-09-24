Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,690,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189,819 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $97,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

HST opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HST shares. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

