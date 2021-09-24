Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.12% of Qualys worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Qualys by 79.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $707,379.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,767,952.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886,501 shares in the company, valued at $562,338,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 407,049 shares of company stock valued at $46,754,752 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $119.76 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.93.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

