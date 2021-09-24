Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 492 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $173.34 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.