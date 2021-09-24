MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $10.67 Average PT from Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts recently commented on MEIP shares. Truist decreased their price target on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MEIP opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth $45,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

