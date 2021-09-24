AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Receives $8.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

