Solana Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.37 Billion (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Solana has a market cap of $38.29 billion and approximately $3.37 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Solana has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $128.80 or 0.00313968 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00120312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00157525 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 504,916,915 coins and its circulating supply is 297,281,706 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

