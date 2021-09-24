Hydra (HYDRA) Price Reaches $18.60 on Top Exchanges

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Hydra has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $71.77 million and $1.49 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $18.60 or 0.00045341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00068618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00104561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00148926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,372.34 or 1.00849953 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.49 or 0.06787530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002531 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,063,716 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

