Rage Fan Market Capitalization Reaches $949,441.09 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $949,441.09 and $24,168.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00068618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00104561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00148926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,372.34 or 1.00849953 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.49 or 0.06787530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.