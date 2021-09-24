ERYTECH Pharma’s (ERYP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
NASDAQ:ERYP opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.56. ERYTECH Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.
ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile
ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.
