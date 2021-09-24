ERYTECH Pharma’s (ERYP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:ERYP opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.56. ERYTECH Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

