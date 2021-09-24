PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of PKCOY opened at $15.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18. PARK24 has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62.
PARK24 Company Profile
