PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PKCOY opened at $15.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18. PARK24 has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62.

PARK24 Company Profile

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

