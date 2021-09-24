Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

PAYO stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.