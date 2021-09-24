Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims State Street (NYSE:STT) Target Price to $111.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average is $85.42. State Street has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth about $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth about $52,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.