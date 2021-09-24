Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims State Street (NYSE:STT) Target Price to $111.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.
Shares of STT stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average is $85.42. State Street has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth about $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth about $52,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About State Street
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
