Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 62,258 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62,258 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $30,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $215.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.