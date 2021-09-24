Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $27.70 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,583 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $27,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,958,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 123,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 45,425 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 538,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,816,000 after purchasing an additional 278,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $67.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

