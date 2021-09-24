Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $29.03 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,506 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $29,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,438,000 after acquiring an additional 309,739 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,816,000 after acquiring an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,960,000 after acquiring an additional 156,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,113,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,568,000 after acquiring an additional 291,390 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

BJ opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $59.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

