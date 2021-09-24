Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $33,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.57.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $255.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.