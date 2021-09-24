Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.24% of Liberty Global worth $35,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,959 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,272,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $29.62 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.54.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

