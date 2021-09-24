Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.86

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.86 and last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 272188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas cut Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

