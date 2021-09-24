100,000 Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DNAB. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $6,072,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAB opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

