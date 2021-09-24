Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.26

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.26 and last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.0496 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

About Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

