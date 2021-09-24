Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.26

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.26 and last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.0496 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

