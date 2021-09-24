Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $35,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 577.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after buying an additional 1,725,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after buying an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS opened at $130.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

