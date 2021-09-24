Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Shares Up 10.7%

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) shot up 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 12,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The firm has a market cap of $89.77 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Mobivity Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFON)

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content.

