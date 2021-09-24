Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NEM. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $54.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,116,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

