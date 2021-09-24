Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Trading Down 3.6%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.75 and last traded at $72.75. Approximately 13 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47.

About Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

