Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
CHUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.
Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $31.34 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $626.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 2.17.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 32.5% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chuy’s by 159.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chuy’s
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
