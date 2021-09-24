Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CHUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $31.34 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $626.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 2.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 32.5% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chuy’s by 159.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

